Aston Villa’s season so far – everything to know ahead of the restart

Aston Villa are staring into the abyss ahead of the Premier League restart with simply 9 video games to thrash their method out of hazard.

Dean Smith’s males have performed good soccer at instances this season, however far too typically they’ve failed to flip performances into factors, and prior to lockdown the season appeared to be working away from them.

There are a number of brilliant sparks amongst the ranks who can be tasked with retaining Villa afloat, however query marks stay over whether or not they have the medical contact and resolute defensive capabilities to claw their method to essential wins of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Try your full information to Aston Villa’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Aston Villa in 2019/20

Place: 19th

Supervisor: Dean Smith

High scorer: Jack Grealish (9 objectives)

Most assists: Jack Grealish (eight assists)

Try our full record of Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20.

How’s your nerve, Jack? Villa spent north of £100 million at the begin of the marketing campaign in a bid to consolidate their place in the Premier League at the first time of asking, but their hopes are pinned on a neighborhood lad who has been with the membership since he was six years previous.

Grealish is a maverick expertise, however maturing all the time. His first spell in the Premier League was flashy however typically uncontrolled. He has returned as a totally fledged playmaker succesful of successful video games alone, however will he be sufficient to flip the tide?

He does drift out of video games at instances, as each participant in world soccer will do, and as a rule when that occurs his teammates fail to choose up the slack.

Errors, errors, errors have price Villa dearly at the again all 12 months lengthy, so that’s a direct space that should enhance if they’re to construct a reputable survival push, however discovering a striker succesful of main the line with Wesley nonetheless injured (and dominated out regardless after being omitted from the squad record in February).

Searching for all the remaining Premier League matches and the way to watch them? Try our Premier League fixtures information.