Astonishing statement of Goa CM – If God also becomes Chief Minister, this work is not possible with him

GOA: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has given a strange statement on Saturday. He said that if God also be made CM, he cannot give government job to everyone. Sawant, while launching his government’s ambitious ‘Swayamvar Mitra’ campaign, spoke during a virtual conference with panchayat representatives, stating, “If God also becomes CM tomorrow, it is not possible for everyone to get a government job.” Give it away. ” Also Read – Will the unemployed get a chance to earn up to 2000 every day under this government scheme? Know what is the truth

The Chief Minister said that under the ‘Swayamvar Mitra’ initiative, gazetted government officials are expected to visit panchayats and conduct ground level audits of state schemes, prepare a comprehensive document on village resources and to make villages self-sufficient Suggest for Also Read – Sarkari Naukri Crisis: Unemployment is bad! Research Scholars, Post Graduates applied for 8th Pass Forest Assistant in West Bengal

Sawant said that “their (unemployed) households should also have an income of 8,000 to 10,000 rupees per month. By the way, there are a lot of jobs in Goa, on which locals do not get jobs due to outsiders… So our self-help friends will also coordinate tasks like arranging small jobs suitable for rural unemployed. ” Also Read – Interview ends for Govt Jobs in 23 states, 8 union territories from today

Explain that the state’s unemployment rate is currently estimated at 15.4 percent. Speaking at a function of the Confederation of Indian Industry earlier this month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed concern over rising unemployment.