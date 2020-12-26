AstraZeneca creates new antibody vaccine to protect against coronavirus, is more effective for these people

AstraZeneca New Antibody Vaccine: A year has passed since Coronavirus came into the world and till now it is not taking the name of stopping infection. Many major countries around the world are in search of the corona virus vaccine. Vaccine vaccines have also started in many countries. Meanwhile, a big news has come from the Pharma Company AstraZeneca about the Corona vaccine. After the Corona vaccine, AstraZeneca has now found an antibody drug effective in protecting against the virus. Also Read – Covid-19 Updates: Big Reveal of Scientists- Corona virus reacts in cells of human body

Scientists in Britain have begun testing innovative antibiotic drug treatments. They hope that it can provide immediate protection against Kovid-19. University College London Hospitals NHS Trust (UCLH) said that researchers involved in the study of 'Storm Chase' believe that AstraZeneca has developed a long-term effective antibody (LAAB).

This antibody is known as AZD 7442. This can provide immediate and long-term protection to those who have recently been exposed to the SARS-Covey-2 corona virus and will help prevent infection from developing. Antibodies are protein molecules that the body produces to fight infection.

The study team was led by virologist Dr. Catherine Houlihan. He has included 10 participants in research since the beginning of this month. Catherine said, “We know that this combination of antibodies can control the virus, so we hope to provide this treatment via injection.” This will provide immediate protection against the development of Kovid-19 among those who will be late in getting vaccinated.

UCLH said that its new vaccine research center is conducting two clinical trials to protect against Kovid-19. The second study is being conducted on the use of AZD 74442 in people who are at high risk of getting infected due to age etc.

National Health Service (NHS) England Medical Director Prof. Stephen Povis said, “These two clinical trials are an important link in the use of new treatments.” Actually, antibody treatment can be an option for a group of patients who are not getting any benefit from being vaccinated. “