ASTRO Announces Date And Details For Online Concert

ASTRO shall be holding a web based live performance!

On June 11, Fantagio Music revealed a brand new poster for ASTRO’s on-tact (on-line) live performance “2020 ASTRO Reside on WWW.” The “WWW” stands for “Wherever, At any time when, No matter,” referring to the benefit of on-line live shows with the ability to attain a wider viewers at a versatile time.

This shall be ASTRO’s first live performance in a single yr and 6 months. The live performance will happen on June 28 at three p.m. KST utilizing expertise from the live performance and sports activities streaming startup Kiswe Cell.

By means of the upcoming live performance, ASTRO will incorporate various manufacturing strategies that make the most of the allure of on-line live shows. They will even showcase new performances of songs they are going to be performing for the primary time.

The tickets essential to stream ASTRO’s live performance shall be accessible on the market via Melon beginning June 16 for fan membership members and June 18 for normal gross sales.

Not too long ago, ASTRO returned with their seventh mini album “GATEWAY” and title observe “Knock.”

Supply (1)