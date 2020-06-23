ASTRO Announces Release Date For Upcoming Summer Digital Single

ASTRO has introduced launch plans for a digital single!
The upcoming single will probably be pre-released on the group’s on-line live performance “2020 ASTRO Dwell on WWW” on June 28 at three p.m. KST. It’ll then be launched digitally later that day at 6 p.m. KST.
Try the teaser beneath!
#아스트로
ASTRO Digital Single
Summer Version ?
2020. 06. 28
#ASTRO #아니그래 #WWW
— 판타지오뮤직 (@fantagiomusic_) June 22, 2020
