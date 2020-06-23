General News

ASTRO Announces Release Date For Upcoming Summer Digital Single

June 23, 2020
ASTRO has introduced launch plans for a digital single!

The upcoming single will probably be pre-released on the group’s on-line live performance “2020 ASTRO Dwell on WWW” on June 28 at three p.m. KST. It’ll then be launched digitally later that day at 6 p.m. KST.

Try the teaser beneath!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

