Astro Bot director Nicolas Doucet to lead SIE Japan Studio

Newsbrief: Astro Bot: Rescue Mission producer and director Nicolas Doucet has been made the brand new studio director of Sony Interactive Leisure Japan Studio.

The corporate introduced the transfer in a brief press launch (translated by Gemastu), and defined Doucet can even retain his place as artistic director.

It’s unclear what occurred to SIE Japan’s former studio head, Allan Becker, who spent one of the best a part of a decade main the studio because it launched titles together with Knack, The Final Guardian, Gravity Rush 2, and Shadow of the Colossus.