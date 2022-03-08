Astro Bot, the PlayStation robot-mascot, lands in Fall Guys with a new collaboration

Mediatonic also announces the inclusion of a new cosmetic with which to dress up as a T-Rex dinosaur.

Along its history, PlayStation has had several recognizable characters thanks to its games. We can cite classic mascots such as Crash Bandicootor more current protagonists such as Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. However, we must not forget surprising little characters like Astro Botwhich has earned a place in the hearts of many gamers thanks to the pre-installed game on PS5, Astro’s Playroom.

Astro Bot will be available as a Fall Guys skin starting tomorrow, March 8Now, this mascot is leaving the borders of PlayStation to join one of the craziest adventures of recent years: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. As you can already imagine, Astro Bot arrives at the Mediatonic game in skin formso tomorrow, March 8we will be able to compete for the crown disguised as the most adorable robot of the Japanese brand.

PlayStation has announced this collaboration through a publication on its website in which Bee Sarafian, Mediatonic Community Manager, explains the Astro Bot design process and the goals they pursue with each new cosmetic. In addition, there has also been a t rex costume that, as is already the case with the PlayStation robot, we can use as a skin while we overcome the various Fall Guys minigames.

Beyond the costumes, the Mediatonic team is also preparing news around the gaming experience in Fall Guys. In this sense, they have announced an update that includes functionality highly requested by players, although they have not forgotten the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions Although they have suffered a delay, they are still a priority for the development team.

