ASTRO Confirms March Comeback Plans

ASTRO is gearing up for his or her return!

On March 4, trade representatives reported that the group is making a comeback this month.

In response to the report, their company Fantagio confirmed, “It’s true that ASTRO is making ready for a March comeback.”

ASTRO’s earlier full group comeback was in Might 2020 with “Knock,” and Moonbin & Sanha made their sub-unit debut with “Dangerous Thought” in September 2020.

Keep tuned for updates and teasers for ASTRO’s comeback!

