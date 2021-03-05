General News

ASTRO Confirms March Comeback Plans

March 5, 2021
1 Min Read

ASTRO is gearing up for his or her return!

On March 4, trade representatives reported that the group is making a comeback this month.

In response to the report, their company Fantagio confirmed, “It’s true that ASTRO is making ready for a March comeback.”

ASTRO’s earlier full group comeback was in Might 2020 with “Knock,” and Moonbin & Sanha made their sub-unit debut with “Dangerous Thought” in September 2020.

Keep tuned for updates and teasers for ASTRO’s comeback!

Within the meantime, watch Cha Eun Woo in “True Magnificence“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.