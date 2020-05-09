ASTRO Describes Preparations And Hopes For Comeback

ASTRO graced the quilt of this month’s concern of 1st Look journal!

On Might 8, images of the group’s cowl and pictorial have been launched. ASTRO just lately made a full-group comeback with their seventh mini album “Gateway” and its title observe “Knock.” Within the images, the members gave off refreshing power whereas posing underneath a blue sky.

Within the accompanying interview, ASTRO talked about returning as a full group after Moonbin’s return from his hiatus. They mentioned, “We really feel actually completely happy and excited that it’s our first full-group promotions shortly. Our followers should’ve waited a very long time, and we’re actually wanting ahead to their reactions. We expect that we’ll be capable to present nice performances with good power since we’re a full group.”

The group added, “We wish to say that the choreography is essentially the most tough out of all of our songs. After performing all the tune, we sweat rather a lot and drop to the ground in whole exhaustion. So we wish to present the efficiency in numerous locations however we additionally really feel frightened. We labored exhausting to arrange a fierce, dynamic efficiency that’s exhausting to take your eyes off of.”

“We hope that there will probably be extra alternatives to speak with AROHA [ASTRO’s fandom],” they mentioned. “We’re going to present our followers with [a comeback] that can make it so their wait was worthwhile.”

ASTRO’s pictorial and interview may be present in quantity 195 of 1st Look journal.

Take a look at extra images from ASTRO’s pictorial beneath:

