ASTRO Nearly Quadruples Their 1st-Week Sales Record With “All Yours,” For 2nd-Highest Record Of Any Group In 2021 So Far

ASTRO has smashed their private first-week gross sales report with their newest album!

Final week, ASTRO made their return on April 5 with their second full-length album “All Yours,” that includes the title observe “ONE.” In response to Hanteo Chart, the album bought over 135,075 copies on April 6 alone, managing to interrupt ASTRO’s earlier first-week gross sales report of 76,376 (set by their 2019 mini album “Blue Flame“) inside simply its first day of gross sales.

On April 13, Hanteo Chart went on to report that within the first week of its launch (April 6 to April 12), “All Yours” bought a powerful complete of 281,952 copies, practically quadrupling ASTRO’s private report.

Notably, “All Yours” achieved the second-highest first-week gross sales of any album launched by a male group in 2021 based on Hanteo Chart calculations, bested solely by ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.2” to this point. It additionally achieved the fourth-highest first-week gross sales of any album launched this yr to this point, following EXO‘s Baekhyun‘s “Bambi,” BLACKPINK‘s Rosé’s “R,” and ATEEZ’s “ZERO : FEVER Half.2.”

Congratulations to ASTRO on their spectacular achievement!

Watch Cha Eun Woo’s newest drama “True Magnificence” with subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)