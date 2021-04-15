ASTRO Snags 2nd Win For “ONE” On “Present Champion”; Performances By WJSN, Kim Jae Hwan, STAYC, And More

ASTRO has gained their second music present trophy for “ONE“!

On the April 14 episode of “Present Champion,” the candidates for first place had been WINNER‘s Kang Seung Yoon‘s “IYAH,” EXO‘s Baekhyun‘s “Bambi,” ASTRO’s “ONE,” IU‘s “LILAC,” and Crimson Velvet‘s Wendy’s “Like Water.”

The trophy in the end went to ASTRO! Watch the group carry out and settle for their win beneath:

Different performers on at present’s present included Kim Jae Hwan, STAYC, WJSN, Kim Sejeong, OnlyOneOf, BAE173, LUNARSOLAR, MIRAE, PURPLE KISS, DRIPPIN, DKB, T1419, 3YE, NTX, Ji Se Hee, and Sinchon Tiger.

Try their performances beneath!

Kim Jae Hwan – “I Wouldn’t Search for You”

STAYC – “ASAP”

WJSN – “UNNATURAL”

Kim Sejeong – “Warning” (that includes lIlBOI)

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

BAE173 – “Beloved You”

LUNARSOLAR – Intro and “DADADA”

MIRAE – “We Are Future”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

DKB – “All In”

T1419 – “EXIT”

3YE – “STALKER”

NTX – “Kiss the World”

Ji Se Hee – “Love Is Nothing”

Sinchon Tiger – “Gained’t Be Lengthy”

Congratulations to ASTRO!