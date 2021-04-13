General News

ASTRO Takes 1st Win For “ONE” On “The Present”; Performances By WJSN, Kim Jae Hwan, STAYC, And More

April 13, 2021
ASTRO has claimed their first music trophy for his or her new tune “ONE“!

On the April 13 episode of “The Present,” the candidates for first place had been Kim Sejeong’s “Warning,” Kim Jae Hwan’s “I Wouldn’t Search for You,” and ASTRO’s “ONE.” ASTRO finally took the win with a complete of 9,500 factors.

Congratulations to ASTRO! Watch their comeback performances and win under:

Different performers on right now’s present included WJSN, Kim Jae Hwan, STAYC, BAE173, Kim Sejeong, OnlyOneOf, MIRAE, LUNARSOLAR, DRIPPIN, PURPLE KISS, DKB, T1419, CHECKMATE, NTX, and Baek Ji Woong.

Take a look at their performances under!

WJSN – “UNNATURAL”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I Wouldn’t Search for You”

STAYC – “SO WHAT” and “ASAP”

BAE173 – “I Can’t Sleep” and “Liked You”

Kim Sejeong – “Warning” (that includes lIlBOI)

OnlyOneOf – “libidO”

MIRAE – “We Are Future”

LUNARSOLAR – Intro and “DADADA”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

DKB – “All In”

T1419 – “EXIT”

CHECKMATE – “YOU”

NTX – “Kiss the World”

Baek Ji Woong – “Only for Immediately, Solely You”

