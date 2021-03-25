ASTRO Talks About “Making A Fresh Begin” With Upcoming Album, Cha Eun Woo’s New Hair Coloration, And More

In a current interview and pictorial for Dazed journal, ASTRO dished on their upcoming comeback and extra!

ASTRO is at the moment gearing as much as make their return with their second full-length album “All Yours” on April 5, and through their post-shoot interview, they expressed their pleasure about their impending comeback.

Cha Eun Woo, who not too long ago shocked followers with a drastic change in hair coloration, commented, “That is my first time dyeing my hair such a lightweight coloration. It’s as a result of we’re getting ready for ASTRO’s comeback, which goes to occur quickly.”

Sanha revealed, “On my method to the shoot, I imagined what sort of facial expressions and poses I’d use throughout [the shoot]. As a result of I wish to attempt new issues for each pictorial. I spend a variety of time fascinated about it, however as soon as I truly get in entrance of the digital camera, I simply improvise.”

The ASTRO members went on to tease what followers may anticipate from their new album, with Moonbin sharing, “In ‘All Yours,’ we convey our emotions of wanting to offer ASTRO’s followers our all the things. There’s a colourful array of songs, however the title monitor particularly is extra highly effective and goes more durable than our earlier songs. You’ll be able to safely stay up for it.”

JinJin agreed, “‘All Yours’ is a various album that captures not solely ASTRO’s unique charms, however new sides of the group as effectively.”

Rocky added, “[This album] is ASTRO’s announcement that we’re making a recent begin. As a result of we’ve improved a lot in comparison with what we’ve proven up to now. By way of music, choreography—all the things—we’ve discovered path.”

Lastly, MJ teased, “Our new album features a tune that I composed. Though I can’t go into an excessive amount of element as a result of we haven’t launched it but, I’ll simply say that I wrote the lyrics whereas evaluating ASTRO’s emotions for AROHA [ASTRO’s fandom] to stars.”

