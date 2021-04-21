ASTRO Tops Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart For The First Time With “All Yours”

ASTRO’s new album has risen to the top of Oricon’s weekly album chart!

On April 20, it was reported that ASTRO’s second studio album, “All Yours,” had ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart for the week of April 12 to April 18. This is the first time that ASTRO has taken the top spot on the Oricon weekly album chart since their debut. This is also meaningful because the album was released in Korean and is not a Japanese release.

At the same time, ASTRO’s first studio album “All Light” and their sixth mini album “Blue Flame” entered the weekly album chart at No. 7 and No. 8, meaning the group has three albums in the top 10 of the album chart for this week. “All Yours” also ranked No. 1 on Tower Records’ overall total album chart for the week of April 12 to 18, marking the album’s second consecutive week on that chart.

“All Yours,” which was released on April 5, nearly quadrupled their first-week sales record and topped Gaon’s physical album chart for the week of April 4 to 10.

