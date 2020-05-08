ASTRO Unveils New Version Of Official Light Stick

ASTRO is releasing an upgraded model of their gentle stick!

On Could 8, ASTRO revealed their new official gentle stick design on their Twitter account. With the identical star brand as their first official gentle stick, the brand new design incorporates a extra trendy look with a glittery dome and a glossy geometric deal with. Those that pre-order may also obtain stickers designed by the ASTRO members to brighten the sunshine stick.

Not too long ago, ASTRO returned with their seventh mini album “GATEWAY.” Check out the ethereal MV for his or her new title observe “Knock” right here!

What are your ideas on the brand new gentle stick design?

