Astronaut Tim Peake to host a new series of landmark films for The One Show

Astronaut Tim Peake will probably be internet hosting a new series of films for The One Show through which he’ll have a look at varied subjects within the subject of science and expertise.

The first movie within the series will see Peake evaluate self-isolating at house along with his experiences in area — drawing on his time being caught inside for six months on the Worldwide House Station to deal with the significance of having a routine and remembering to have enjoyable.

In future films, Peake will discover the science of respiratory and the newest expertise wanted to engineer the final word area swimsuit.

The astronaut stated, “I’m delighted to be becoming a member of The One Show. It’s an extremely thrilling time for science, expertise and area exploration and I can’t wait to showcase some of the superb work that’s being finished within the UK and to proceed the outreach mission I began with Principia.”

BBC Studios govt producer, Michael Armit, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Tim Peake to the One Show household.

“He brings with him enormous ardour and experience and we’re excited to have him current a series of films overlaying all the things from self-isolation to exploring life on Mars for us.”

It’s a time of change on The One Show, with longtime host Matt Baker presenting his final ever episode final night time, showing by way of video hyperlink due to the continuing coronavirus lockdown.

The One Show airs on BBC One between 7pm and seven:30pm. Take a look at our TV Information for strategies on what to watch subsequent.