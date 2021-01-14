ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo And Hwang In Yeob Attempt To Win The Favor Of Moon Ga Young’s Family In “True Magnificence”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob may have a hilarious competitors within the subsequent episode of “True Magnificence”!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical title, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy starring Moon Ga Younger as Lim Ju Gyeong, a lady who tries to fight her insecurities about her seems by way of her make-up expertise, which flip her right into a “goddess” in school. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo stars as Lee Su Ho, a preferred pupil who secretly harbors his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine marketing Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

In the brand new stills, Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine marketing Jun sit aspect by aspect as they make dumplings. They’re each carrying aprons, and so they put their coronary heart and soul into creating one of the best dumplings but. The traces of flour on their face point out how arduous they’re working simply to impress Lim Ju Gyeong and her household.

What’s much more hilarious are Lim Ju Gyeong and her household’s reactions. Lim Ju Gyeong stares at one thing in shock with a hand over her mouth whereas her father Lim Jae Pil (Park Ho San) seems horrified as he clutches onto his hair. Her mom Hong Hyun Sook (Jang Hye Jin) is cheering the boys on as she creates a coronary heart along with her fingers whereas her younger brother Lim Ju Younger (Kim Min Ki) watches them like a hawk.

Why are each Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine marketing Jun at Lim Ju Gyeong’s home, and who will win the favor of her household? These questions will likely be answered within the subsequent episode of “True Magnificence” that airs on January 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

