ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo And Hwang In Yeob Have Emotional Confrontation In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “True Magnificence” launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob!

Based mostly on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems to be. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by means of love.

Spoilers

Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Jun (Hwang In Yeob) was associates, however for a mysterious motive, they’ve a tense and conflicted relationship within the current. Beforehand, it was revealed that the demise of a good friend was what ultimately tore them aside. Han Search engine optimisation Jun noticed Lee Su Ho smiling subsequent to Lim Ju Gyeong and stated, “Lee Su Ho, you appear comfortable after killing your good friend,” elevating questions on what’s going to occur subsequent.

The newly launched stills share a glimpse of the emotional confrontation between Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Jun. Han Search engine optimisation Jun grabs Lee Su Ho by the collar, however Lee Su Ho is simply too numb with ache to do something. Lee Su Ho ultimately sheds tears, and Han Search engine optimisation Jun’s face is shadowed with anger and anguish. Viewers are keen to seek out out what precisely occurred between them and the way their ill-fated relationship will progress sooner or later.

The manufacturing workforce said, “The fourth episode that may air immediately (December 17) will reveal why Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Jun went from being associates to foes. Please watch to see what sort of story the 2 characters with deep scars will draw with Lim Ju Gyeong within the center.”

The subsequent episode of “True Magnificence” will air on December 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “True Magnificence” with English subtitles under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)