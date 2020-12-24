ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo And Hwang In Yeob Unleash Their Competitive Sides In “True Magnificence”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob can have a tense basketball match within the upcoming episode of “True Magnificence”!

The romantic comedy is predicated on successful webtoon. Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) is a highschool scholar who makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and overcome her insecurities about her appears. Coming into into her life is Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar along with his personal emotional wounds. Collectively, they discover ways to develop by life’s challenges by love.

Beforehand, Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Joon (Hwang In Yeob) began to be extra open about their emotions for Lim Ju Gyeong. Han Search engine optimisation Joon gave his motorbike key to Lim Ju Gyeong, saying, “You advised me to not trip my motorbike. I’m solely going to hearken to you from as we speak.” Lee Su Ho was irked by their closeness, and he stopped her from going with him. Viewers are wanting ahead to seeing how the love triangle will progress sooner or later.

On December 23, “True Magnificence” launched new stills of a basketball match between Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Joon. They’re carrying completely different jerseys, which signifies they’re on reverse groups, and their eyes are burning with intense want to win. Neither of them is keen to again down, and it looks as if this match can be greater than only a easy basketball recreation.

The subsequent episode of “True Magnificence” will air on December 23 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

