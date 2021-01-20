ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo And Moon Ga Young Attempt To Hide From Their Friends In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy starring Moon Ga Young as Lim Ju Gyeong, a woman who tries to fight her insecurities about her seems via her make-up abilities that flip her right into a “goddess” at college. Cha Eun Woo stars as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked scholar who secretly harbors his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob performs Han Website positioning Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Spoilers

Beforehand on “True Magnificence,” Lee Su Ho and Lim Ju Gyeong formally turned a pair. Their romance was clumsy however candy, and every little thing appeared prefer it was going nicely. Nonetheless, they began to float aside attributable to jealousy and misunderstanding. Moreover, Lee Su Ho discovered that his father Lee Joo Heon (Jung Joon Ho) tried to cowl up his personal scandal by sacrificing Jung Se Yeon (SF9‘s Chani). Han Website positioning Jun additionally headed off to Lee Joo Heon’s firm in anger after listening to a music that had plagiarized Jung Se Yeon and Leo’s music. On the finish of the episode, Lee Su Ho ran off, and Han Website positioning Jun chased after him, inflicting the 2 to get right into a site visitors accident.

The newly launched stills depict Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho on the hospital. Lim Ju Gyeong geese into Lee Su Ho’s embrace, and he protectively places a hand on her shoulder. They stare at one thing in shock, arousing curiosity about what made them panic.

It appears as if their mates from faculty came over Lee Su Ho on the hospital. Lim Ju Gyeong is nowhere to be seen, and Cha Eun Woo casually leans again in his mattress. Nonetheless, Lim Ju Gyeong’s pink socks are coming out on the finish of the blanket, inflicting the boys to query what’s happening. Will they lastly discover out about Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho’s secret relationship?

The following episode of “True Magnificence” airs on January 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

