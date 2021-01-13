ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo And Moon Ga Young Share A Romantic Date Practicing Jiu-Jitsu In “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched new stills of Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal via love.

Spoilers

In final week’s episode, Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho confirmed their emotions for one another. In the ending of episode 8, Lee Su Ho confessed his emotions to Lim Ju Gyeong, and the 2 shared a romantic kiss, making viewers inquisitive about their future relationship.

The newly launched stills depict Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho going through one another in jiu-jitsu uniforms. Excited to attempt jiu-jitsu for the primary time, Lim Ju Gyeong has a vibrant and bubbly smile. Lee Su Ho additionally reciprocates with a tender smile as he stares affectionately at Lim Ju Gyeong.

One other heart-fluttering nonetheless exhibits the 2 making eye-contact. Lee Su Ho is on the ground with Lim Ju Gyeong as if he’s embracing her, and he has a protecting hand supporting Lim Ju Gyeong’s head in order that she doesn’t get harm. The romantic stills increase viewers’ anticipation for his or her date within the upcoming episode.

The subsequent episode of “True Magnificence” airs on January 13 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with “True Magnificence” on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)