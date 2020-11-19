ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Dishes On His Chemistry With “True Magnificence” Co-Star Moon Ga Younger, His Favorite Scenes, And More

Forward of the premiere of tvN’s “True Magnificence,” ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo talked about his character within the upcoming drama and extra!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about two individuals who be taught to beat their insecurities and discover confidence after sharing their secrets and techniques with each other. Moon Ga Younger will star as Lim Ju Gyeong, who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears.

Cha Eun Woo will star as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked pupil who appears to have all of it, however is secretly harboring his personal emotional wounds. Hwang In Yeob may even star within the drama as Han Search engine optimization Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Recalling how he first heard concerning the unique webtoon, Cha Eun Woo revealed, “The opposite ASTRO members informed me that there was a webtoon character who seemed like me. That’s after I first heard about Su Ho.”

As for why he determined to seem within the drama adaptation, he shared, “After my first encounter with the webtoon, I had already met with the director and author after I learn the script, so my fondness of the character [of Su Ho] grew [while reading]. I used to be additionally actually drawn to the truth that it was a enjoyable and bubbly college story.”

Cha Eun Woo described the character of Lee Su Ho by remarking, “He’s a personality who appears chilly on the skin, however truly has a heat coronary heart, is often a little bit of a klutz, and even has a cute facet. He has sudden charms.”

He added, “He’s a personality that has a special type of backstory from the opposite characters I’ve performed up till now. I feel I’ll be capable of showcase a brand new facet of myself as a pupil.”

With a purpose to obtain a extra convincing portrayal of Lee Su Ho, Cha Eun Woo is presently going to nice lengths to get into the mindset of the character. “With a purpose to perceive the character of Su Ho higher, I adopted the director’s recommendation to spend my final half-hour earlier than going to mattress excited about issues that Su Ho has been via,” shared the ASTRO member. “I take into consideration Su Ho’s backstory earlier than going to sleep.”

He continued, “I’m additionally practising sports activities like jujitsu and basketball so as to higher painting the character of Su Ho, who loves sports activities.”

When it comes to how comparable he’s to the character of Lee Su Ho, Cha Eun Woo commented, “Like Su Ho, I’ve a whole lot of curiosity in trend and I additionally love sports activities. However I feel we’re completely different in the way in which that Su Ho doesn’t hesitate to say chilly issues and the way in which he firmly places up a wall between him and others.”

The idol-turned-actor additionally raved about his expertise on set together with his co-stars.

“I’m actually having a lot enjoyable throughout filming,” mentioned Cha Eun Woo. “As a result of I grew to become a trainee throughout my highschool days, I don’t have that many reminiscences from highschool, however whereas hanging out with the opposite actors on the ‘True Magnificence’ set, chatting and appearing collectively, I really feel like I’ve actually turn into a highschool pupil. The forged and crew are all so sunny and cheerful, and I like them a lot that I’m actually having fun with filming.”

Cha Eun Woo additionally spoke extremely of his co-star Moon Ga Younger, sharing, “My chemistry and teamwork with Ga Younger is absolutely nice. We speak about scenes and work issues out collectively throughout rehearsal, and we check out various things [while acting together]. We’re having enjoyable filming.”

“Particularly, there are a whole lot of scenes that the three of us movie collectively—me, Ga Younger, and In Yeob—and I feel that when the three of us come collectively, we have now actually nice synergy,” he mentioned.

When requested to grade his personal chemistry with Moon Ga Younger and Hwang In Yeob, Cha Eun Woo gave himself a 99. “Since we nonetheless have extra scenes left to movie, I left one level in order that we are able to refill that final level whereas filming the scenes we have now left,” he defined. “Let’s maintain going till we attain 100!”

As for which scenes have been probably the most enjoyable to movie, Cha Eun Woo revealed, “I particularly had enjoyable filming all of Ju Gyeong and Su Ho’s scenes collectively on the comedian e-book retailer. The 2 characters regularly take off their masks round each other on this mysterious house, and there’s a delicate rigidity within the story that the 2 create collectively there, which I feel was enjoyable.”

Lastly, Cha Eun Woo remarked, “‘True Magnificence’ will probably be premiering quickly. Contemplating how onerous we’re working and the way a lot enjoyable we’re having throughout filming, I hope that the drama can ship bubbly enjoyable and laughter to its viewers.”

“I’ll work onerous to attempt to present you good issues and a brand new facet of myself as Lee Su Ho, so please look ahead to it,” he continued. “Let’s spend this winter and the top of the yr collectively!”

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there with subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

