ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Jokes About Feeling Embarrassed By MJ On “Grasp In The Home”

ASTRO’s MJ joined Cha Eun Woo on the newest episode of “Grasp within the Home”!

On the June 21 broadcast of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home,” every solid member introduced one in every of their closest buddies to the “Buddy Competition” thrown by Uhm Jung Hwa, who was their grasp for the episode.

The good friend pairs included Shin Sung Rok and actor Ha Do Kwon, Yang Se Hyung and comic Lee Jin Ho, Kim Dong Hyun and actor Lee Jae Yoon, Lee Seung Gi and Tremendous Junior‘s Eunhyuk, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and MJ, and Uhm Jung Hwa and mannequin Hong Jin Kyung.

The stars all took turns sharing how they grew to become buddies, together with some particulars about their friendships. Lee Seung Gi talked about that he and Eunhyuk served collectively within the navy, and Uhm Jung Hwa commented, “You two should’ve been of a lot power to at least one one other.” Lee Seung Gi jokingly responded, “He wasn’t particularly of power to me,” and Eunhyuk added, “We simply discovered power on our personal.”

Eunhyuk went on to level out that he was additionally good buddies with Yang Se Hyung’s visitor, Lee Jin Ho. Cha Eun Woo requested, “Which of the 2 are you nearer with?” After a second’s hesitation, Eunhyuk hilariously responded, “I’m truthfully actually shut with Jin Ho.”

Cha Eun Woo then launched his fellow ASTRO member MJ and commented, “Since we’re members [of the same group], even when we struggle, we will’t be separated.” Eunhyuk jokingly interjected, “So you will have a enterprise relationship?”

Cha Eun Woo denied it, including, “We simply haven’t any selection however to remain collectively.” Eunhyuk jumped again in to joke, “So your relationship was shaped by your company?” and MJ adorably gave in, exclaiming, “Sure! Mates ceaselessly.”

Shin Sung Rok requested MJ if he knew any songs by Uhm Jung Hwa, and the ASTRO member instantly started singing her hit “D.I.S.C.O.” The solid expressed nice shock at MJ’s excessive ranges of vitality, and Cha Eun Woo defined that MJ was ASTRO’s temper maker.

Yang Se Hyung talked about that Cha Eun Woo regarded barely embarrassed, to which MJ exclaimed, “You’re embarrassed?” The solid inspired Cha Eun Woo to disclaim it if he actually wasn’t embarrassed, however he shyly answered, “A little bit.” As Cha Eun Woo tried to elucidate himself, MJ held on to him whereas making an attempt to not fall over on his curler skates, which made Cha Eun Woo sternly inform him, “Keep nonetheless.”

The complete solid burst into laughter as Lee Seung Gi commented, “‘Keep nonetheless!’ That’s the primary time I’ve heard Eun Woo say that.”

This week's episode of "Grasp within the Home" can be accessible on Viki quickly!

