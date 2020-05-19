ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Posts Handwritten Letter Of Apology About Itaewon Outing

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has posted a handwritten letter to apologize following an argument surrounding an outing in Itaewon with a bunch of idol buddies.

On Could 18, the businesses of NCT‘s Jaehyun, BTS‘s Jungkook, SEVENTEEN‘s Mingyu, and Cha Eun Woo confirmed a report that the idols had spent an evening out collectively within the neighborhood of Itaewon, which is the place there was a current resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dispatch reported that they went to a restaurant and two bars within the neighborhood from the night of April 25 till daybreak on April 26. After it was confirmed {that a} affected person with COVID-19 visited golf equipment within the space on Could 2, it was requested by the Central Catastrophe and Security Countermeasures Headquarters that anybody who visited leisure services (a class that features golf equipment, bars, and extra) in Itaewon between April 24 and Could 6 chorus from leaving their houses. The businesses of all 4 idols confirmed that they examined damaging for COVID-19.

On Could 19, Jaehyun posted a letter of apology on his Instagram account.

On the identical day, Cha Eun Woo uploaded the next handwritten apology on ASTRO’s official Twitter account: