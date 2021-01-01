ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Surprises Kim Sejeong With Thoughtful Gift

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo made a candy present of assist for his pal Kim Sejeong!

On January 1, Kim Sejeong revealed on Instagram that Cha Eun Woo had shocked her by sending a espresso truck to the set of her hit OCN drama “The Uncanny Counter.”

Sharing two pictures of herself posing fortunately in entrance of the truck, she tagged Cha Eun Woo and wrote within the caption, “What is that this, Ddongminss?” (Dongmin is Cha Eun Woo’s given title.)

One of many banners on the espresso truck despatched by Cha Eun Woo reads, “Completely satisfied New Yr! Wishing you a lot of luck in 2021. Let’s go, ‘Uncanny Counter’ staff and Sejeong noona! From Cha Eun Woo.”

One other banner reads, “Please take excellent care of Sejeong noona!”

Cha Eun Woo and Kim Sejeong as soon as filmed a industrial for Lotte Water Park collectively again in 2017.

Watch Cha Eun Woo in his newest drama “True Magnificence” under!

