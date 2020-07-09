ASTRO’s MJ, Shin Joo Hyup, 2AM’s Jo Kwon, And NU’EST’s Ren Discuss Auditions And High Heels For Musical “Jamie”

Musical “Jamie” (authentic title “All people’s Speaking About Jamie”) held a press name on July eight on the LG Arts Middle in Seoul, the place the 4 actors taking part in lead character Jamie opened up about their expertise.

“Jamie” is a musical based mostly on the true story of a highschool scholar who goals of turning into a drag queen, combating in opposition to the prejudices of society to search out who he actually is. Within the Korean model of the musical, the character is being performed by 2AM’s Jo Kwon, NU’EST’s Ren, ASTRO’s MJ, and Shin Joo Hyup.

They have been requested how they acquired to know the position of Jamie, and Jo Kwon said, “I used to be within the military, and I couldn’t overlook that second. As quickly as I noticed the audition discover, I knew that I’d remorse it for the remainder of my life if I missed this chance. So I ready for my audition whereas I used to be serving, and since we had to fall asleep early, I’d lie in mattress going via the choreography, songs, and contours.” He added, “We didn’t have a full-length mirror so I bear in mind my reflection in a espresso pot to organize. I needed to indicate simply how a lot I needed it, and I knew that I had heels at residence so I grabbed a pair of pink heels and took them with me to my audition.” He added, “Having the ability to play Jamie is a dream for me. I’m going on stage each time with ardour and sincerity.”

Shin Joo Hyup mentioned, “I noticed the audition discover go up in January, and I regarded up the present on YouTube and watched the unique run. That’s once I determined to audition.” He added, “I bear in mind shopping for heels in Itaewon for my audition. As I’d anticipated, everybody I’ve met right here is so shiny and actually treasures the present.”

MJ mentioned, “I discovered the character of Jamie extra enjoyable as a result of he’s nonetheless a scholar, and I assumed the message of the present was so new and refreshing. I used to be curious how the character would prove if I portrayed him, and it made me need to tackle the problem and immerse myself into the position.” He added, “I bear in mind after group follow classes, I’d keep behind to look at movies of ‘Jamie’ performances and filmed my audition tape. I discovered that I used to be in a position to turn into extra immersed within the character via the audition, so I labored actually onerous to specific who Jamie is as finest as I may.”

Lastly, Ren mentioned, “I’ve all the time needed to indicate off my abilities and charms, however there hadn’t been many alternatives to try this so I used to be feeling hungry for that likelihood. I felt like it will be nice to have the ability to correctly specific my power via a musical. That’s once I realized concerning the auditions for this musical, and I labored onerous to organize for it.”

Choi Jung Received and Kim Solar Younger play the position of Margaret, Jamie’s mom and his greatest assist. They confirmed their affection for the 4 lead actors as they mentioned, “They’re so cute, even simply them. They’ve their very own distinctive characters, they usually’ve bonded via their harmless and type hearts. They proudly watch one another rehearse and discover one another cute.”

The position of Jamie requires the 4 lead actors to put on heels throughout the manufacturing. MJ mentioned, “I wore heels for the primary time via this musical and on my first strive, I couldn’t final 5 minutes. That made my understand how wonderful ladies are for having the ability to work all day in heels.” He laughed and added, “Jamie actually likes heels and I like soccer. So I placed on the heels imagining that it’s like me placing on soccer cleats.”

Ren mentioned, “The heels have been actually stiff at first, so I used to be getting blisters on my toes. It was painful and stung. I’d additionally by no means worn heels earlier than, so I informed myself to think about that I had turn into Beyoncé and was decided to work onerous.”

Jo Kwon shared, “By means of ‘Jamie,’ I realized the best way to discover myself. All through the 32 years that I’ve been alive, I’ve realized that it’s inconceivable to please everybody. So I’ve come to appreciate that having the ability to have the braveness to take the trail I need to take, each as Jo Kwon and as Jamie, with out caring about what others suppose is in itself stunning.” He concluded by stating, “This musical is the total package deal with a powerful storyline and wonderful performances. I hope many individuals will come see it and really feel the message we’re making an attempt to share.”

“Jamie” is about to run until September 11 on the LG Arts Middle in Seoul.

