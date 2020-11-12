ASTRO’s Moonbin And SF9’s Hwiyoung Talk About Working Together And Prepping For Swimming Scenes In “The Mermaid Prince” Prequel

On November 11, Lifetime and Seezn’s upcoming internet drama “The Mermaid Prince: The Starting” held a press convention.

“The Mermaid Prince: The Starting” is a prequel to “The Mermaid Prince,” an internet drama a couple of lady named Hye Ri who visits a guesthouse close to the ocean and runs right into a mysterious man named Woo Hyuk (performed by ASTRO’s Moonbin). The prequel will present Woo Hyuk throughout his highschool days, when he meets a woman named Jo Ah Ra (Chae Received Bin), who has given up on love.

On the press convention, Moonbin mentioned, “I’m comfortable to be taking part in the ‘mermaid prince’ for a second time. In the earlier drama, my character was mature and critical and had a sure mystique. This time, he’s a highschool pupil and much more cheerful, reckless, and heat. He additionally has a prickly aspect.”

He added, “In the earlier drama, I was simply within the ocean, however this time I really needed to swim. I needed to make it really feel as full as potential. In the earlier drama, I performed an grownup, however now I’m taking part in a highschool pupil. It was enjoyable to be filming with actors who have been round my age.”

About working with SF9’s Hwiyoung, Moonbin mentioned, “I received to know him after doing a radio present collectively. At the moment, he was actually type and had an amazing physique. His physique received even higher whereas filming ‘The Mermaid Prince.’ It fired me up and I labored even more durable too. Since we’ve identified one another for some time, it was comfy to behave collectively too.”

Hwiyoung performs Yoon Gun, the captain of the swimming group, who appears chilly on the surface however is secretly a romantic with eyes for just one particular person. He mentioned, “Though we’re on the identical group within the drama, there’s a sense that we’re competing for rankings. I labored arduous to handle my physique for swimming scenes. I pushed myself actually arduous, however it’s not straightforward. Everybody pretended to not care about it, however all of us secretly did push-ups and had a tough time. The likelihood of working with Moonbin was a significant component in my choice to tackle this position. I needed to get on the Moonbin bus. The bus ran nicely. It’s an categorical bus that solely goes in a single path.”

Moonbin additionally talked in regards to the distinction between working as a singer and as an actor. He mentioned, “As a substitute of 1 being tougher than the opposite, they’re simply completely different. In singing, it’s a must to categorical strains with music. In appearing, it’s a must to categorical emotions with out music. It’s not that one is more durable than the opposite, but it surely’s simply completely different in keeping with what’s occurring.”

“The Mermaid Prince: The Starting” premiered on November 11. Take a look at a teaser right here!

In the meantime, you’ll be able to watch the unique “The Mermaid Prince” on Viki:

