ASUS will not lower the price of its graphics cards, but expects the market to stabilize in a matter of months (updated)

Updated March 29, 19:35. A representative of ASUS Spain has contacted 3DJuegos to clarify this news. “We want to point out that this information is wrong” explains the assembler. “We are at a time when the prices of this type of component are in the process of stabilizing, a trend that we have seen since the beginning of the year. Likewise, thanks to the recovery of world economies and logistics, their availability are in the same situation. Thus, in the coming months we will see, if everything continues as it is, a general decline in market prices. It is still early to see what the final price will be.”

original news: After years of seeing how the prices of graphics cards are inflated, while stores also suffer from all kinds of lack of stock, we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. If yesterday we spoke of a general tendency for market prices to fall, today we have concise statements from assemblers who they plan to reduce the RRP of your products.

The news comes to us today from Asus, one of the main assemblers for both AMD and Nvidia. According to what a representative of the brand has told the Tom’s Hardware portal, the brand plans to reduce the prices of all its products by up to 25% from the very first day of the month of April.

But what is the reason for this aggressive price reduction? Well, it has to do with the United States. According to the same representative, they have risen important tariffs to Chinese products in the North American country, which makes this type of decline possible. Although this has nothing to do directly with our continent, it will have a domino effect, since these increases in the US have already had an impact on the prices that we have seen in our territory.

On the other hand, despite the fact that Asus also works with AMD, he has only talked about the price cuts affecting nvidia cards. In addition, it must be taken into account that 25% is the most optimistic figure, reaching these extremes in the best of cases, but obviously not all. Still, not only do these declines solidify a downtrend, but it is not unreasonable to expect that they get infected to the rest of the assemblers.

To all this, we must add the predictions of various brands in the industry, which speak of an improvement in availability from the 2nd half of this year. If everything were fulfilled, we could be facing a possible scenario of return to normality long-term for the graphics card landscape.

Of course, it remains to be seen how long it will take to reflect this in stores as such. These still have stock with inflated price, so it will surely take some time to see changes. It would not be surprising, if the public decides to wait and stop buying GPUs, that we will see some important sales or sales soon.