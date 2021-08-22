At 14 seconds and with almost no angle: the goal with which Estudiantes opened the scoring against Banfield

The teams had not finished settling into the field of play when Students of La Plata managed to get ahead of Banfield in the match valid for the seventh date of the tournament of the Professional League. In just 14 seconds, the Click he scored the first goal of the match and the one that, so far, is the fastest of the tournament.

Everything happened with great vertiginousness at the start of the game. The referee Nicolas Lamolina marked the beginning of the actions and soon Estudiantes played the ball backwards with Agustin Rogel and Jorge Cork Rodriguez. The ball reached the position of Nahuel Estévez, who sent a great pass between the lines for the run of Manuel Castro. The Uruguayan escaped to the right and eluded the goalkeeper Facundo Altamirano to define with almost no angle. Neither Luciano Lollo ni Alexis Maldonado They could do too much to clear. This was the first goal of the night at the Florencio Sola stadium.

The conquest, so far, is the fastest of the tournament, but it is far from being the most premature in the history of Argentine football. That merit is in the hands of Carlos Dantón Seppaquercia, that on March 18, 1979 he scored at five seconds and from the middle of the field for Gimnasia La Plata in a duel against Huracán.

The Estudiantes footballers celebrate Castro’s goal against Banfield (@fotobairesarg)

But the emotions of the night in the south of Buenos Aires were not going to end with Castro’s goal. About 8 minutes of play, a power outage forced the actions to stop. The players stayed on the field of play doing some tasks so as not to cool down until, a few moments later, the electricity returned and the light towers were turned on again.

But Estudiantes could not hold the advantage and, almost towards the end, Banfield tied. It was with ten minutes to go, with a free kick from Jesus Dátolo that the archer Mariano Andújar could not contain and became the 1-1 definitive.

El Taladro, although today he has secured a place in the South American for his performance in the Maradona Cup, he longs to be the protagonist and bid for a place in the Libertadores. At the moment, those from the South appear in the lower part of the table with only 7 points, very far from the vanguard positions.

El Pincha, meanwhile, rejected the chance to be leader and was left with 13 units, one below Independiente, who will close the day on Friday in his match against Defense and Justice. The team from La Plata also accumulates 35 points, which places it in the Copa Libertadores zone.

