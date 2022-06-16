At 39, Dani Alves said goodbye to Barcelona and will have to look for a club six months before the World Cup in Qatar

Dani Alves says goodbye to Barcelona

After returning to Barcelona at the age of 38 and playing last season, Dani Alves confirmed his definitive departure from the club. Xavi Hernández informed him that he was not going to be taken into account for the 2022/2023 campaign and the historic right back spread the news on social networks. Through an emotional video that reviewed his images in different cycles -plus a moving letter-, he said goodbye to the culés fans.

“It was more than 8 years dedicated to that club, to those colors and to that house. But like everything in life, the years go by, the paths diverge and the stories are written for some other time in different places”mentioned the 39-year-old player who has just participated in the last tour with the Brazilian team and will surely play the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

During his farewell, he jumped at the chance to charge against the previous Blaugrana directive, which he blamed for not wanting him in the institution: “They tried to fire me, but they couldn’t do it. Well, you can not imagine, or yes, how resistant and resilient I am.

Dani Alves, out of Barcelona (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

Despite not having won titles in the last year with Barça, the Bahian’s task was already done with his first cycle that lasted eight seasons: there he won 6 Spanish leagues, 4 Copas del Rey, 4 Spanish Super Cups, 3 Champions League, 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups to record a total of 23 trophies to his credit.

In principle, the idea of ​​​​the versatile and experienced footballer is to stay in Europe, although an offer from a Brazilian club would not be ruled out so that he acquires filming with the World Cup in mind.

THE COMPLETE LETTER FROM DANI ALVES

Dear asses… Now it’s time for our farewell. They were + 8 years dedicated to that club, those colors and that house… but like everything in life, the years pass, the paths diverge and the stories are written for some time in different places – and that’s how it was. They tried to fire me but they couldn’t because you can’t even imagine how resilient and resilient I am. Many more years passed until football and life, which as always, are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to give me the opportunity to come back here to say goodbye. But not a goodbye without first thanking all those who are behind the spotlight, all those who make ours perfect, all of them: THANK YOU. I would also like to thank all the staff for the opportunity they gave me to return to this Club and to be able to wear that wonderful shirt again, you don’t know how happy I am… I hope they don’t miss my craziness and my daily happiness. Hopefully also those who, if they remain, change the history of that beautiful club, I wish it from my heart. There were 23 titles won: 2 triplets, 1 sextet and a great golden book written! It closes a very beautiful cycle and opens another even more challenging one. May the world never forget: A LION EVEN IF HE IS 39 YEARS OLD IS STILL A GOOD CRAZY LEONNNN. Forever VISCA AL BARÇA!

