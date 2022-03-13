At 42 years old, the Argentine Guido Ninja Cannetti returned to victory in the UFC with a shocking knockout

* Cannetti’s victory in the UFC

The Argentine mixed martial arts celebrated again in an important evening of UFC from the hand of Guido Cannetti, one of the greatest exponents of this discipline in the country. The Ninjawhat accumulated almost four years without winning, defeated American Kris Moutinho by technical knockout in the first round.

To the 42 yearswas physically at a high level to manage to connect several foot strikes to an opponent 13 years older young and who carried out his second presentation in the UFC, the main company in this sport. After several impacts on Moutinho’s face, the judge decided to end the fight when there were still almost three minutes left del round inicial.

“Thanks to all the people of Argentina, thanks to my family, my team. I managed to get there for the first time alright. It had never been good. I never felt good in the cage, today I felt better. I’m happy. I feel very good, I am very happy. I’ve needed to feel this for a long time”, Cannetti said before the cameras as soon as his victory was consummated.

Cannetti’s career now marks a total of 9 wins and 6 losses since he began professionally in this activity. His life within the UFC developed from 2014 with the fall against Henry Brionesfollowed with victory over Hugo Viana the following year and then had two more fights (loss to Kyung Ho Kang and victory over diego rivas).

In November 2018 he was defeated by Marlon Vera (submission) in an event that was held in Buenos Aires and began his negative streak that was completed with the KO defeat of the Mongol Danaa Batgerel in March 2020 and the fall in the cards against the American Mana Martinez during August 2021. That last presentation had opened the door to retirement and also to leaving the UFC, but he finally had his revenge.

“The heart is the secret (at 42 years old). I’ve had good days and bad days, I’ve won and I’ve lost. My mental coach has worked a lot with me. I’ve been working a lot, changing a lot of things. And this time I felt very good ”, he pointed out after his return to victory.

Moutinho, 29 years old, also adds 9 wins and 6 losses as a mixed martial arts fighter but had only counted a fight in the UFC when he was defeated in July 2021 by Sean O’Malley. This event was carried out within the framework of the evening UFC Vegas 50 that had as stars Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev. The Argentine fight was the second of the preliminaries.

