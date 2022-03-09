At 53, Tony Hawk suffered a broken leg and left a message that worried his fans

The historic American icon recovers from a severe blow

One of the great features that Tony Hawk At 53 years of age, it is the passion that he transmits every time he gets on a skate. The American icon marked an era with his stellar performances in the X Games and even today he maintains his essence every time he has to skate recreationally. However, it is feared that the California-born was last seen on wheels after the injury he suffered.

In a post on his Instagram staff, Tony showed an X-ray to report the fracture in the leg he suffered when he fell and said that they had to put screws in the area. “I broke my elbow 20 years ago and made a full recovery; this femur fracture recovery will be much more difficult due to its severity and my age. But I am ready for the challenge”, he wrote in a message that opened the door to questions about his future.

The x-ray Tony showed on social media to confirm his femur fracture (Photo: tonyhawk)

“I have said many times that I will not stop skating until I am physically incapacitated. A broken leg will probably be the biggest test. I’ll be back…maybe not at full capacity, but I gave up on that notion years ago as I approached “middle age.” Thank you to my steadfast and easygoing family, and to all of you, for the love and support over the years. I wouldn’t be here without you. See you on the other side ”, she raised, showing his mental strength to combat this delicate injury.

This Wednesday, Hawk was in charge of making an update with a photo of him on the stretcher while receiving one of the medications and a phrase: “I am a patient boy”. The skateboarding legend started the extensive recovery that this femur fracture will require. Although he already showed his impetus to progress: in other images he was shown walking slowly in the corridors of the hospital or simply standing next to his bed.

The American was already shown standing next to his hospital bed (Photo: tonyhawk)

In recent times, Tony had once again appeared on the front pages by publishing a video performing his classic Ollie 540, a maneuver he performed for the first time in 1989. After achieving it and to the applause of those present, The skateboard star broke down in tears with sadness, as he announced that he will never try again.

KEEP READING:

He created extreme feats on skateboarding, inspired a video game with which he won millions and The Simpsons dedicated a chapter to him: the story of Tony Hawk

Nikita Mazepin was furious at a press conference and assured that he learned of his dismissal from Formula 1 through social networks

Reprehensible fact in European rugby: two players filmed making fun of a person who slept on the street