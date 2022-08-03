At 91 years old, a man invents a circuit to take advantage of 100% of the batteries

The company Battery Savers has devised a way to deplete the wasted 20% of the batteries we use.

The world is going to hell and we have spent decades developing a system for charging devices that depends on inefficient batteries, which they do not use 100% of their capacityand we are already lacking systems that improve our energy autonomy to avoid recharging our cell phones or electronic gadgets daily… or having to buy new ones every few years because they break down like the Nintendo Switch.

Little by little, new concepts are emerging, such as that sand battery that we were talking about a few weeks ago, or that prototype of a more efficient wind generator, but the company Battery Savers have figured it out to take full advantage of the batteries that we already know and abuse today, and the method is not new, because already use rechargeable batteries.

It is on the company’s own page Lawrence “Larry” Udell (91 years old) where we read that conventional batteries never exhaust their capacity to 100%, but usually stay at the gates of 20 or 25%. The reason is because the voltage drops when the device reaches that level of charge and can no longer take advantage of it.

Now, if a battery could deplete that remaining percentage faster, yes it could. generate enough voltage to power whatever device it is to eventually use up all that capacity. To achieve this, Battery Savers has designed a circuit that powers download only when it detects that the stack has reached those thresholds. It is designed like this to prevent the download from being carried out at that forced rate since it is connected to the device.

One wonders if this technology could be applied to other devices. Without going any further, in the graph that you have above it indicates “most devices“. We imagine that this will depend on the voltage it can provide and how much the device in question asks for. What reassures us is that the company has repeatedly tested to ensure that the batteries are not damaged after squeezing power in this way, so they are willing to market it soon.

