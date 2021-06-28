At CD Projekt RED they’re already glad with the efficiency of Cyberpunk 2077 9 months after its release

CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kiciński commented that Cyberpunk 2077 has already reached a “adequate” stage of balance and function, even if it additionally confirms that they’re going to proceed running at the name to mend extra explicit issues and support one of the crucial sport techniques that the avid gamers themselves have asked.

Kiciński has supplied those statements at the WSE Innovation Day, as reported through TVN24 and translated through our colleagues at IGN Poland. Corporate CEO Discusses Contemporary Cyberpunk 2077 Patches and feedback at the paintings of the advance workforce in fresh months:

“We’ve already reached a adequate stage [de estabilidad]. We’ve additionally labored at the total efficiency, and we’re rather glad with that. After all, we’ve got additionally mounted insects and can proceed to take action. We can be making fixes to the overall techniques that avid gamers have indicated want development. “

Kiciński has now not long gone into extra element about those issues or the techniques that will likely be stepped forward on the request of the avid gamers themselves, however the whole lot signifies that he refers back to the responses of the police within the sport, the synthetic habits of the NPCs and the enhancements within the customization of the primary personality.

It’s been 9 months because the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which has been filled with issues and controversies from the instant. We lately realized that Sony has after all allowed the sport to move on sale at the PlayStation Retailer, even if they have got additionally commented that there are nonetheless insects within the PS4 model and they don’t counsel taking part in on that model.

CD Projekt RED has additionally promised extra enhancements and updates for the former technology variations of the sport, that have won the worst remedy when it comes to efficiency.