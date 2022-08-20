At least 14 people died after an attack by the jihadist group Al Shabab on a hotel in the capital of Somalia

A general view shows the exterior section of the Hayat Hotel, the scene of a militant attack by the al Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar



There are fourteen dead in an attack by the jihadist group Al Shabab against a hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Somali Police spokesman Abdifatah Duudushe confirmed to the press today.

The attack began on Friday night and lasted about 15 hours, after members of the Somali jihadist group forced their way into the Hayat Hotel building, frequented by politicians and government officials, and randomly shot civilians who were they found in it.

Security sources told the press that they have rescued a large number of civilians from the hotel, including three childrenaccording to the local portal Goobjoog.

Among the deceased are the owner of the hotel and other businessmen.

Somali security officers cordon off a section of the Hayat Hotel. REUTERS/Feisal Omar



“The security forces continue to neutralize the terrorists who have been cordoned off inside a room in the hotel building. Most of the people were rescued but at least eight civilians have been confirmed dead,” commander Mohamed Abdikadir said late on Friday.

According to a witness told the local media Garowe Online, on Friday night at least three explosions were heard near the Hayat Hotel.

Gunshots could still be heard early Saturday, as security forces tried to contain the last of the gunmen, who were believed to be hiding in the hotel. It was not clear how many militants remained on the top floor of the hotel.

“We were having tea near the hotel lobby when we heard the first explosion followed by gunshots. Immediately, I ran to the hotel rooms on the ground floor and locked the door,” said witness Abdullahi Hussein. “The militiamen went straight up the stairs and started shooting. I was inside the room until the security forces arrived and rescued me.”

Somalia has been in a state of war and chaos since 1991, when dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was overthrown, leaving the country without an effective government and in the hands of Islamist militias and warlords. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

He said that, seeking to get to safety, he saw “several bodies lying on the floor in front of the hotel reception.”

mortar shells

Al Shabab, a group linked to the Al Qaeda network that has been fighting for 15 years against the government of this country in the Horn of Africa, claimed responsibility for the attack and said Saturday that he still controlled the hotel.

“A group of Shabab attackers forced entry to the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and fighters fired randomly inside,” the organization said on a related website.

A police spokesman, Abdifatah Adan Hasan, said that the jihadists entered the hotel after a strong explosion caused by a suicide squad.

Witnesses said that at least three explosions were heard near the Hayat Hotel on Friday night. REUTERS/Stringer DON’T HIGHLIGHT. DO NOT FILE.

Witnesses at the scene recalled a second subsequent explosion outside, causing casualties among rescuers and members of the security forces, as well as among civilians fleeing the attack.

Dozens of people gathered around the hotel, usually frequented by government officials and the army, to try to find out what had happened with family or friends.

On Saturday, another attack left 20 injured, including children, by a salvo of mortar shells, which hit the Hamar Jajab neighborhood, located on the seafront, district commissioner Mucawiye Muddey told AFP.

“Among the seriously injured are a newlywed, her boyfriend and a family of three children, a mother and father,” he said.

So far the terrorist group continues to control the establishment. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Al Shabab, a group affiliated with the Al Qaeda network since 2012, often perpetrates terrorist attacks in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and other parts of Somalia to overthrow the central government and establish by force a Wahhabi (ultra-conservative) Islamic State. .Al Shabab controls several parts of Somalia, especially rural areas in the center and south, and attacks neighboring nations such as Kenya.

Somalia has been in a state of war and chaos since 1991, when dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was overthrown, leaving the country without an effective government and in the hands of Islamist militias and warlords.

(With information from EFE, AFP and AP)

