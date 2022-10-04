At least 15 dead inmates and another 21 injured left a riot in a prison in Ecuador REUTERS/Karen Toro

At least 15 dead inmates and another 21 injured leaves a new brawl between inmates recorded this Monday in jail Cotopaxi Number 1, near the city of Latacunga, in the center of the Andes of Ecuador.

The National Comprehensive Care Service (SNAI) for Persons Deprived of Liberty, in charge of controlling Ecuador’s prisons, which initially announced six wounded, raised the number of victims after the first actions carried out after regaining control of the prison.

The number of victims, in a “preliminary” manner and according to official investigations, is 15 people dead and 21 injured, according to the SNAI in a statement, compared to rumors that warned of no less than 18 dead.

A rumor has also gained strength on social networks that warned that one of the deceased would be Leandro Norero, accused of running a drug gang.

Relatives of the inmates wait outside the Cotopaxi prison after Monday’s riot REUTERS/Karen Toro

In statements to journalists, the deputy director of the SNAI, Jorge Flores, explained that The incidents began after this Monday the inmates of the Latacunga prison participated in the census carried out by your institution to collect data on the country’s prison population.

According to the SNAI report, units from the Police, the Ministry of Health, the Fire Department, the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) and support teams from the Armed Forces have acted during the emergency.

After reporting the alert at the Cotopaxi Deprivation of Liberty Center, The SNAI coordinated with the Police the activation of “all the security protocolswith the purpose of precautionary (protecting) the security of the prison center”.

Given the incidents recorded among the inmates, tactical Police teams entered the penitentiary facilities to try to regain full control of the prison, while military teams guarded the surroundings.

After reporting the alert at the Cotopaxi Deprivation of Liberty Center, the SNAI coordinated with the Police the activation of “all security protocols REUTERS/Karen Toro

According to images of people traveling on a road near the prison, several inmates took refuge on the roofs of the building to try to avoid the problems registered inside.

Likewise, it was rumored on social networks that some of the inmates of the female pavilion had warned of the incidents and feared that the violence would eventually affect them directly.

On September 20, the Ecuadorian Police had reported the arrest of three agents of that institution for being involved in the crime of ammunition trafficking, when they allegedly tried to bring almost 500 bullets into the Cotopaxi prison.

Ecuador has 36 prisons that house more than 32,000 inmatesand in some of them more than 400 inmates have been murdered since 2020 in different clashes between rival criminal gangs that dispute internal control of prisons.

In the different police searches after the clashes, The Police have found different types of firearms, including rifles, as well as white weapons and large amounts of bullets.

With the victims registered this Monday, the number of prisoners who have died in Ecuadorian prisons since the beginning of 2022 is close to reaching one hundred, mainly in four massacres, two of which occurred in the Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas prison, another in the Cuenca and now he is in the Latacunga prison.

(With information from EFE)

