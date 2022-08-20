At least 16 dead after a multiple traffic accident in southern Turkey

Sixteen people die in Turkey when a bus crashes

At least 16 people were killed after a bus rammed vehicles responding to a traffic accident in the Turkish region of Gaziantep, in the south of the country, as reported by local authorities.

The bus overturned and slid about 200 meters before crashing in the place where the emergency services had concentrated to respond to a previous incident.. There was also a press vehicle in the area, according to the agency. Anatolia.

the news agency DHA said an ambulance, a fire engine and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.

Gaziantep Governor David Gulhas visited the scene of the events, where At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, including three firefighters, four health workers and two journalists. In addition, 21 people have been injured.

The bus overturned and slid about 200 meters before crashing in the place where the emergency services had concentrated to respond to a previous accident. There was also a press vehicle in the area, according to the Anatolia agency.

the news agency Islands It said two of its journalists died after stopping to help victims of the initial crash, in which a car skidded off the road and slid down an embankment.

The photos in DHA they showed the back of an ambulance ripped off and metal debris strewn around it.

The highway that connects the towns of Gaziantep and Nizip has been partially closed to traffic due to the incident, the exact causes of which are already being investigated.

Turkey has a poor road safety record. Some 5,362 people died in traffic accidents last year, according to the government.

Image of one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Background

At the beginning of July, at least Six people were killed, including a child, and 25 others were injured.when a passenger bus overturned on a road in northwestern Turkey, reported the governor of Kirklareli province, Birol Ekici.

The bus was traveling from the city of Edirne, in the northwest of Turkey, Edirne, to that of Bodrum (northeast), which is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the country.

Several ambulances and fire units went to the scene of the incident. The authorities did not reveal the nationality of the victims, and opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident, the third fatality recorded by Turkey in that month.

The Turkish government had declared a nine-day holiday for Eid or the Festival of Sacrifice, the biggest Muslim holiday.

Turkey has a poor road safety record. Some 5,362 people died in traffic accidents last year, according to the government. (IHA via AP)

As tradition dictates, millions of people travel to visit the oldest members of the family, although others take advantage of their free time to enjoy themselves in tourist areas, so on those days there is usually an increase in traffic accidents.

(With information from AFP, AP, EFE and EP)

KEEP READING:

Turkish troops bombed Kobane, the Kurdish-controlled city in northern Syria: at least 11 dead

Destroyed by fire, a Turkish village rises from the ashes