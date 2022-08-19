At least 2 dead after the crash of two planes trying to land at a California airport

Two planes trying to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport have crashed and “multiple fatalities” have been reported, asa city on California’s central coast reported.



Two small planes collided while trying to land at a local airport in Northern California, killing at least two peopleauthorities reported Thursday.

The collision occurred in Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville.

Two people were traveling on board a plane. Cessna 340 twin-engine, while only the pilot was in the Cessna 152 of a single engine at the time of the crash, reported the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Authorities said there were several dead but it was not known if there were any survivors.

The hangar where one of the planes would have impacted after the crash

The pilots were on their final approach to the airport when the crash occurred, said the FAA it’s a statement. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.

No one on the ground was injured.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office reported that agents from the corporation attended the area of ​​the accident, as well as members of the Watsonville Police.

Photographs and videos were published on social networks from the place where They showed the wreckage of a small plane on the airport lawn. One photo showed a cloud of smoke visible from a street near the airport.

A photograph from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small airport building, where firefighters were present.

Watsonville is about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

Two other pilots were injured in plane crashes at different points of California on Thursday.

A 65-year-old San Diego man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after his single-engine plane crashed on a street near a busy freeway overpass in El Cajon, authorities said.

The aircraft apparently struck a pickup truck but no one on the ground was injured in the city, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego.

Hours later, the pilot of an ultralight plane was seriously injured after crashing into a building at Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, about 60 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

