At least 20 UK phone masts vandalised over false 5G coronavirus claims

A minimal of 20 cell phone masts all through the UK are believed to had been torched or one other means vandalised since Thursday, in keeping with govt and commerce property who’re more and more extra concerned regarding the have an effect on of baseless theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks.

There have been noticeable clusters of assaults on masts spherical Liverpool and the West Midlands. Owing to the gradual rollout of 5G in the UK, a lot of the masts which have been vandalised didn’t embrace the technology and and the assaults merely damaged 3G and 4G equipment.

