At least 25 civilians were killed during a Russian attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia

At least 23 civilians were killed after a Russian attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia

And russian attack in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia left at least 25 dead and dozens woundedsaid a Ukrainian official just hours before Moscow planned to annex more territory from Ukraine in a seven-month conflict escalation.

The regional governor of ZaporizhzhiaOleksandr Starukh made the announcement in a statement posted online. He pointed out that there were at least 50 wounded after Russian forces attacked a humanitarian caravan en route to Russian-occupied territory.

The attack comes at a time when Moscow is getting ready to annex four regions to Russia after a referendum that has been criticized by the international community as part of its invasion in Ukraine. These regions include areas near Zaporizhzhiabut not the city, which remains under Ukrainian control.

Starukh said that the people traveling in the convoy were planning to travel to territory occupied by Russia to pick up relatives and get them to safety. He added that there are already rescue teams at the scene of the attack.

The annexation, and the celebratory concerts and festivals planned in Moscow and occupied territories, would occur just days after voters supposedly Russia-managed referendums passed and which Ukrainian and Western authorities have described as illegal, forced and rigged.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press that four regions of Ukraine: Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhiawould join Russia during a ceremony attended by the president Vladimir Putin, who is expected to deliver an important speech. Peskov said that the pro-Russian administrators of the regions would sign treaties to join Russia in the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall.

In apparent response, the Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky called an emergency meeting for this Friday with its National Security and Defense Council.

Zelensky also attempted to capitalize on an antiwar movement in Russia by broadcasting a special video aimed at ethnic minorities in Russia, especially in Dagestan, one of the country’s poorest regions in the North Caucasus.

“You don’t have to die in the Ukraine,” he said while wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “I am Ukrainian” in English and in front of a plaque in Kiev in memory of what he described as a Dagestani hero. He called on ethnic minorities to oppose the mobilization.

USA and its allies have promised to adopt stricter sanctions than those already implemented against Russia and offer millions of additional dollars in support to Ukraine as the Kremlin doubles what was done in 2014, when the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine.

This Friday morning Putin issued decrees recognizing the independence of the regions of Kherson y Zaporizhzhiameasures it had taken in February with Luhansk y Donetsk and previously with Crimea.

Ukraine has repeated its promise to recapture the four regions and Crimea. For its part, Russia undertook to defend all of its territory, including the four annexed regions, by all available means, including the use of nuclear weapons.

Tensions have escalated due to Russia’s partial military mobilization and accusations of sabotaging two Russian gas pipelines on the Baltic seabed that deliver natural gas to Europa. to the concerns of Kremlin added to the success of Ukraine to recapture some of the territory that Russia is annexing and the problems with the mobilization that Putin acknowledged on Thursday.

Ukraine’s Western allies have described the referendums on living under Russian rule as a brazen land dispossession based on lies. They say some people were forced at gunpoint to participate in an election held without independent observers in a territory where thousands of residents have fled or been deported against their will.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said Thursday in New York that Russian annexation would violate the United Nations Charter and “has no legal value.” He referred to the move as a “dangerous escalation” and added that it “should not be accepted.”

