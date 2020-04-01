At Least One Major Part Of Black Widow Is Still Being Worked On

The information cycle over the previous few weeks has been dizzying, as international considerations over the COVID-19 pandemic have altered every day life. The leisure trade has largely come to a halt, with films delayed and units indefinitely shut down. One of the extremely anticipated films to be pulled from its launch date is Cate Shortland’s Black Widow. The lengthy awaited solo flick was initially set to kick off Part 4 of the MCU, an honor that can now go to The Eternals in November. However not less than one main facet of Black Widow remains to be being labored on, regardless of its delay.