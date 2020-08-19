At Least Regal Has A Sense Of Humor About New Mutants Getting Delayed 4 Times

Most conventional film theaters have been closed over the past a number of months because of the present well being disaster, however now Regal Cinemas is among the many chains which can be getting ready to reopen, and The New Mutants might be amongst its first brand-new choices. As was usually the case for highly-anticipated films within the Earlier than Times, you’ll be able to preorder tickets for The New Mutants now, and Regal desires to be clear: that is the actual deal. I imply, it’s not like one thing’s going to occur within the subsequent week or in order that’ll drive The New Mutants’ launch to be scrapped once more… proper? RIGHT?!