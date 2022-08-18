At least six dead and 16 wounded in a Russian bombing in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine

Firefighters work on a residential building damaged by a Russian military attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on August 17, 2022 (REUTERS)

At least six people were killed and 16 wounded this Wednesday in a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine and the country’s second largest, the regional governor announced.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack calling him “despicable and cynical”. “We will not forgive, we will take revenge”said the president in the Telegram application, considering that the bombing had “no justification and shows the impotence of the aggressor.”

Previously, the mayor of the city, Igor Terejov, had offered a balance of three dead and ten injured, but the regional governor, Oleg Sinegubov, reported on Telegram that the number of victims had risen. “Unfortunately, the number of dead and wounded after the shelling … has increased: six people were killed and 16 wounded,” Sinegubov said.

Tejerob added that the attack also caused a large fire in a block of flats.

A residential building on fire after being hit by a Russian military attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on August 17, 2022 (REUTERS)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have also confirmed attacks by Russian forces in Lebiazhe and Bazaliivka, in an attempt to gain ground in the Kharkiv region. According to the Ukrainian Army, the offensive was successfully repelled, Ukrinform reported.

Kharkiv, located some 40km from the Russian border, has been shelled regularly since the start of the invasion in late February, although Moscow troops have never managed to take the city. Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the region since the start of the war.

Russian shelling of the city on Monday killed at least one person and wounded six more, a senior police official, Sergiy Bolvinov, said on Facebook.

Russia is concentrating the offensive that began in February in the eastern part of Ukraine and that initially led it to even try to advance towards kyiv. It aspires to consolidate the control of the allied administrations in the Donbas regions, which was already the scene of a separatist conflict since 2014.

With information from AFP and EuropaPress

Keep reading:

Zelensky called on Ukrainian residents in Crimea to stay away from Russian military facilities.

Videos showing the result of the Ukrainian attack on a base of Wagner Group mercenaries

The United States will buy USD 68 million of Ukrainian wheat to send to poor countries

Volodimir Zelensky asked Latin America “not to trade with Russia” so that it understands that for its invasion “it pays a very high price”

How the resistance of Ukrainian partisans humiliating Putin’s forces behind Russian lines works