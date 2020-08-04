At present, Rahul Gandhi will not take charge of the party, Sonia can remain the interim president of Congress

new Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s close leaders and congressional elderly, amid continuing fighting between the senior leaders are expected to complete a year as interim president Sonia Gandhi and party sources said on Tuesday that she could continue to do so on this post Huh. Sources said that at present no discussion has been initiated in this regard by either the party nor any person within the Congress for the post of president. Also Read – Hanuman Chalisa recited at home, Kamal Nath said – We are sending 11 bricks of silver to Ayodhya

Sources said, "There is no discussion, and there is no rule that we have to appoint a new president." Sonia Gandhi took over the post last year on August 10 in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by her son Rahul Gandhi resigned from Congress chief minister again from the top post. However, the party has tried to convince to not resign Rahul, but he stuck to his decision, after which the Congress Working Committee appointed by Congress as an interim president.

Sonia Gandhi has been credited with victory party in the long ranked Congress president and two consecutive general elections in 2004 and 2009. A party leader who is aware of all the developments in the Congress said that Sonia Gandhi has just returned from the hospital and the party is standing behind her to fight against the BJP. Netan said, "for all sections of the party led by point."

Sonia Gandhi was admitted last week Sir Ganga Ram hospital for routine tests and investigations and Sunday afternoon had went discharged. Despite the attitude of the Congress to maintain status quo on the post of party president, there have been demands for appointing a new president inside the party. He is sought on three occasions by politicians close to Gandhi that made the president to Congress. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this demand during a meeting of the CWC. Congress Lok Sabha meetings in July upper house members had demanded it.