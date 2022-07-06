At risk World Cup 2023 and Olympic Games 2024: what does Mexico need to continue aspiring for classification

Women’s Mexican National Team in Concacaf W. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

The Women’s Mexican National Team has complicated his classification to the next editions of the World Cup and the Olympic Games. The Tri’s loss to Jamaica in his first game of Concacaf Wthe region’s qualifying tournament, casts doubt on whether the team will be able to get its ticket to the international tournaments that will take place in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, and in Paris 2024, respectively.

The squad that commands Monica Vergara He fell surprisingly in his debut against the Caribbean due to the minimum difference in the score on the field of the University Stadium, in Nuevo León. The situation then puts Mexico on the ropes to advance from the group stagea phase that if not overcome, will be out of both tournaments. A situation that the male branch could not avoidin what is already one of the great failures of the current administration.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t add in the first game, but we’re still in the competitiona. I am responsible for this result. For me, the most important thing is the development of the players and that they know that we continue on this path. Unfortunately it was not our best game, we know that the first games are complicated. I told my players that we can’t give away the first 20 minutes because they cost a lot”, said the coach in a press conference after the match.

The decisive goal was a consequence of the shot from the forward Khadija Shaw, who is an element of Manchester City in English football. The notation happened just eight minutes into the first half and since then the score has not changed again. The Jamaicans were able to increase their lead by taking a penalty kick, but the player’s mistake prevented it.

“There are no pretexts or excuses. We just had a bad start to the game and it was difficult to recover after the early goal. We are still in the process of fighting for our two tickets. The road goes on and we know that all the parties will go out to fight to the death. They know that this result does not define us and that we are still in the competition. Now everything depends on us and we must have confidence in all the players”, added Vergara.

Concacaf will distribute four tickets to the next World Cup and two to the Olympic Games. Given this, the format of the tournament is made up of two groups of four teams each. The two best teams will advance to the next round and that is when it will be automatically determined who will be the representatives of the region in Australia and New Zealand 2023. Once the semifinals of the tournament are played, the squads that qualify for the final will also do so paris 2024.

Thus, for the women’s Tri to be present in the two most important championships in the category, must finish the group stage in at least second place. To do this, he must beat Haiti in their next duel. The objective score against the United States, in the third game, will depend on the results of day two, but it is expected that Mexico will be forced to win to stay alive.

