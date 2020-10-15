At the election rally, CM Nitish told the plan – how will every youth of Bihar get employment?

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election campaign is now going on loudly before the first phase of Bihar assembly elections. In the election speeches, there is a round of accusations between the leaders. Today BJP President JP Nadda and CM Nitish are addressing several election meetings. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing the election rally, stated a plan to provide employment to the unemployed in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other

He said that by creating mega skill training centers in every district, youths will be trained in new technology so that they get employment and they also give employment to others. Now we will not have to order anything from outside, but the goods made here will go out now. With this, more and more industries will be set up for the employment of youth.

Election meeting of Bihar assembly elections 2020. Assembly- Paliganj (Patna) from https://t.co/dxCpvilNEa
– Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 15, 2020

CM said that you can complain about any problem in the Public Grievance Center. Road is there but if it is not maintained, then file a complaint, not only will your problem be solved here, but the person responsible will also be punished. After addressing the gathering at Chakai in Jamui and Suryagarh in Lakhisarai, CM Nitish was addressing the rally from Neemi College ground in Sheikhopura Sarai block of Barbigha Assembly (Sheikhpura).

CM Nitish said that he will provide irrigation water to every field. Will develop more villages, work for cleanliness, will get solar lights. Arrangements will also be made for the health of animals. An animal health center will be built between 7-8 panchayats. Able to work for a competent Bihar – self-supporting Bihar. Will work to increase the income of every Bihar resident.