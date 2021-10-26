At the expanding price of Petrol-Diesel, how will Lalu’s rustic Tanj-Karua depart greens with out oil, inform…View VIDEO

Lalu Prasad Yadav: After just about 3 years, RJD leader Lalu Yadav has returned to Bihar. Lalu Yadav was once convicted within the fodder rip-off case, and then he remained in prison, then after his well being deteriorated, he was once admitted to RIMS in Ranchi after which admitted to a health facility in Delhi. Lalu Yadav returned to Patna on Sunday after staying at his elder daughter Misa Bharti’s space in Delhi for a couple of days after being launched from punishment. Even prior to coming to Patna, Lalu gave the impression in his outdated mild in Delhi and gave a large caution to the Congress.Additionally Learn – Congress mentioned on Lalu Yadav’s remark: respects him, the general public will come to a decision within the by-elections

After returning to Bihar, now Lalu Yadav has returned to his previous taste. On Tuesday morning, Lalu Yadav has made a powerful assault at the Modi govt on the Heart and the Nitish govt of Bihar via tweeting within the early morning. Lalu Yadav lashed out on the central govt for inflation and emerging costs of petrol-diesel and mentioned in his rustic taste – petrol-diesel has change into dear, karua oil has change into dear, now you inform me how the vegetable shall be blown away. Now oil shall be bought costlier than ghee within the nation.

Watch video…..

#WATCH | “…Gas costs are hovering, diesel is costing greater than ghee…how will other folks make cook dinner with out kadwa tel (mustard oil),” says RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav percent.twitter.com/3dfU0SxkFg – ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Lalu once more attacked Congress

Along side this, Lalu Yadav additionally attacked the Congress. Lalu mentioned that the folks of the rustic need an alternate and the position of the Congress birthday celebration will have to be main on this. The position of Congress will have to be on the nationwide stage. Those that discuss concerning the Congress birthday celebration, has someone helped the Congress birthday celebration greater than us?

Known as Nitish Kumar smug

Lalu Yadav tweeted, “Nitish Kumar has been praised. PM Modi and BJP will know. Everybody was once shouting the slogan “A PM will have to be like Nitish.” They have been being touted as PM subject material. We now have no longer noticed such vanity and greed.

Lalu praises Tejashwi, says he has treated the birthday celebration

Lalu Yadav took a jibe at BJP-JDU and mentioned that how lengthy will they ultimate via dishonesty? We’re successful each the seats with a thumping vote. Lalu Yadav additionally praised his more youthful son. He mentioned that during my absence, Tejashwi treated the birthday celebration and did a excellent activity.