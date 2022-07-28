At the Hungarian GP, ​​Checo Pérez will seek to avoid the same “pothole” that he went through last season

Formula One F1 – Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary – August 1, 2021 Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas collides with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Pool via REUTERS/Peter Kohalmi

The activity of the formula 1 in its 2022 season it continues with the dispute of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The big circus moves to the racetrack Hungaroring for the realization of the thirteenth appointment of the calendar. The Mexican Sergio Perez will seek to impose himself on a circuit that does not bring back good memories, because the last time he visited it ended leaving the race just in the first corner.

Also, Czech he will want to never repeat what happened in 2021 when he went three races in a row without scoring points, including the Hungarian event. Last season, already as part of Red Bull Racingthe Mexican spent his worst moment in a period similar to the one he is in today.

Although in France (carried out just a few days ago) he did get points, the driver has two retirements in the last four Grand Prix: Canada and Austria. This has cost him be relegated again to third position in the championship and when he was closest to his teammate and leader of the classification Max Verstappen, let go important points. So then, a new withdrawal in Hungaroring it would be a calamity for his aspirations.

Formula One F1 – Hungarian Grand Prix – Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary – August 1, 2021 Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas collides with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez Pool via REUTERS/Peter Kohalmi

The most recent antecedent in Hungarian lands is a accident just a few seconds after starting. Although yes, without responsibility of Pérez. The abandonment of 2021 was caused by the then Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas who braked late and took more than one car ahead, including that of Czech.

A) Yes, just in the first corner, saw the end of their career the McLaren of Lando Norris, the Red Bull of Czech and of course, Bottas’s Mercedes. In another incident, but the same lap and corner, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also crashed. These last two pilots were also forced to retire.

Hungary 2011: Fifteenth position with Sauber.

Hungary 2012: Fourteenth position with Sauber.

Hungary 2013: Ninth position with McLaren.

Hungary 2014: Retired with Force India.

Hungary 2015: Retired with Force India.

Hungary 2016: Eleventh position with Force India.

Hungary 2017: Eighth position with Force India.

Hungary 2018: Fourteenth position with Force India.

Hungary 2019: Eleventh position with Racing Point.

Hungary 2020: Seventh position with Racing Point.

Hungary 2021: Retired with Red Bul Racing.

Formula One F1 – French Grand Prix – Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France – July 23, 2022 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen shakes hands with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez after finishing in second and third in qualifying REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

FP1 y FP2: Friday, July 29 at 07:00 and 10:00, respectively.

FP2 y Classification: Saturday, July 30 at 06:00 and 09:00, respectively.

Carrera: Sunday, July 31 at 08:00 a.m.

With half of the season already disputed, Czech Perez adds 163 units as a result of six podium finishes (five of them are second places and one victory in Monaco) and three fourth places, due to three withdrawals. The deputy leader is Leclerc con 170 points and leading with an important advantage is Verstappen con 233.

As for builders, Red Bull leads by 82 units to his closest pursuer, Ferrari. The Austrian team has 396 and the Italian 314. The podium is completed by Mercedes with 270. Further down are Alpines with 93, McLaren with 89, Alfa Romeo with 51, Haas with 31, Alpha Tauri with 27, Aston Martin with 19 and Williams with 3.

KEEP READING:

The bicycle seen in Reforma that recreated Checo Pérez’s single-seater

What went wrong with Checo Pérez in France and why Russell would have illegally overtaken him

The reactions of Carlo Ancelotti and Lucas Vázquez after the draw between Real Madrid and América