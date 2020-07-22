Entertainment

At the India Ideas Summit, PM Modi said – there is a lot of investment in India, invest America

July 22, 2020
PM Modi India Ideas Summit 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the India Ideas Summit. The summit is organized by the US-India Business Council. Also Read – Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is very important for farmers, get enrollment done before this date, there will be many big benefits

In his address, PM Modi said that today the whole world is optimistic towards India and this is because, India provides an ideal combination of opportunities and technologies. The world believes that India believes in openness in governance. Also Read – PM Modi reviews the reconstruction work going on in Kedarnath Dham through ‘Video Conferencing’

During this, PM Modi said that many investment options are open in India. The friendship between India and America should still be stronger. There should also be investment in defense and space sector.

The Digital Summit had an eye on people from all over the world. During this, PM Modi said that there are possibilities in the insurance sector in the country. America should also invest in it. America should invest in housing sector. India has a lot of potential for business. There is also potential in the agricultural sector in India.

