At the India Ideas Summit, PM Modi said – there is a lot of investment in India, invest America

PM Modi India Ideas Summit 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the India Ideas Summit. The summit is organized by the US-India Business Council.

In his address, PM Modi said that today the whole world is optimistic towards India and this is because, India provides an ideal combination of opportunities and technologies. The world believes that India believes in openness in governance.

We all agree that the world is in need for a better future. And, it is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to future must primarily be a more human-centric one: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit by US-India Business Council

During this, PM Modi said that many investment options are open in India. The friendship between India and America should still be stronger. There should also be investment in defense and space sector.

Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade: PM Narendra Modi

The Digital Summit had an eye on people from all over the world. During this, PM Modi said that there are possibilities in the insurance sector in the country. America should also invest in it. America should invest in housing sector. India has a lot of potential for business. There is also potential in the agricultural sector in India.