At the meeting of the People’s Alliance, Farooq Abdullah said, ‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-country’

Srinagar: After the meeting of the 'People's Alliance' made for the secret declaration, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that he is anti-BJP and not anti-country. Earlier on Saturday, a meeting of the People's Alliance for Guptkar Declaration was held at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah were also present in this meeting.

After the meeting, Farooq Abdullah said, "This is not an anti-national group. Our aim is to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh Ladakh. The attempt to divide us on the basis of religion will not succeed. This is not a religious fight. "

At the same time, Kashmiri leader Sajjad Lone said that Farooq Abdullah will be the president of the Peoples Alliance and Mehbooba Mufti will be the vice-president. He said, "We will prepare papers within 1 month to expose the lie. It will be a tribute to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."